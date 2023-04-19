Photos: Moffat County soccer battles on the road with Roaring Fork
The Moffat County girls soccer team is on the hunt for its first win this spring, seeing a trio of recent road games.
The Bulldogs were in Carbondale on three separate occasions across one week, playing Colorado Rocky Mountain School and Roaring Fork.
The April 11 game against the Rocky Mountain School Oysters was a positive one after starting the schedule with 10-0 mercy rule losses to both Grand Valley and Palisade. The Dogs held their opponents to a 6-1 result with the first goal of the season going to junior Genesis Villalobos.
Moffat athletes were at it again two days later against the Roaring Fork Rams, staying even for the first 20 minutes before the Rams offense broke through for four goals heading into halftime and an 8-0 final.
The Saturday rematch with Rocky Mountain School amounted to a defeat of the same margin as before with a 5-0 finish.
