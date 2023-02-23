 Photos: Moffat County senior night | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Moffat County senior night

From left, Moffat County band seniors Tristan Malvitz, Garrett Mercer, Gage Jones, Arianna Crain and Paityn Cox celebrate senior night on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at MCHS.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

As part of the Saturday, Feb. 18, basketball games with Rifle, Moffat County honored a number of upperclassmen for senior night ceremonies.

Seniors on the girls basketball team included Cayden King, Lizzy LeWarne, Sadie Smilanich and Jadence Vasquez. For the boys hoops team, honorees were Jonny Lopez, Cort Murphy, Boden Reidhead, Austin Robinson and Marcos Romero.

For other winter sports, the swim team saluted senior Mary Willems, while the spirit squad honored Czech exchange student Barb Kancnyrova.

The band program highlighted five senior musicians — clarinetist Arianna Crain, flautist Paityn Cox, euphoniumist Tristan Malvitz and percussionists Gage Jones and Garrett Mercer.

