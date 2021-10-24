 PHOTOS: Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park Saturday | CraigDailyPress.com
PHOTOS: Hike or Treat at Yampa River State Park Saturday

Costumed youngsters walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Costumed youngsters walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A unicorn joins costumed youngsters as they walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Rohrschach hands candy to a cowboy and cowgirl as costumed youngsters walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Beetlejuice joins costumed youngsters as they walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A killer clown and creepy scarecrow pose for a photo at the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A skeleton poses for a photo at the the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A ghost dog poses for a photo at the the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Three ghosts pose for a photo at the the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Snow White and a young monster pose for a photo at the the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A monster, a unicorn, and another monster pose for a photo at the the Yampa River State Park Hike or Treat event Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Costumed youngsters walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
Costumed youngsters walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A power ranger looks at the map as costumed youngsters walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
The killer from Scream poses for a photo as costumed youngsters walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press
A family handing out candy poses for a photo as costumed youngsters walk along the loop trail at Yampa River State Park for Hike or Treat Saturday.
Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

