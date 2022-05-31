 Photos: Grand Old West Days parade | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Grand Old West Days parade

A firefighter runs alongside fire engines on Yampa Avenue during the Business Association Parade for Grand Old West Days on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Craig.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
A firefighter waves during the parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Craig.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
A man on a bicycle cruises down Yampa Avenue during Grand Old West Days’ Business Association Parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
There was no shortage of Old Glory for the parade Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Craig.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
An old tractor makes its way down Yampa Avenue before turning onto US Highway 40 headed west during the Grand Old West Days parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Craig.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
A young driver smiles while cruising down Yampa Avenue for the Grand Old West Days parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Craig.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
Children wave and cover their ears as the Downtown Business Association Parade passes by for Grand Old West Days on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Craig.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

