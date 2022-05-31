 Photos: Fun at the Grand Old West Days carnival | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Fun at the Grand Old West Days carnival

Craig Press
news@craigdailypress.com
Ronan Jamison, 3, roams the Grand Old West Days carnival while carrying a Spider-Man blowup prize on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Eli Pace/Craig Press
The Grand Old West Days carnival featured rides, food and crafts throughout the weekend in Craig.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Carnival-goes enjoy one of the rides at Grand Old West Days in Craig.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Carnival-goers take a ride on Saturday during the Grand Old West Days carnival at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig.
Eli Pace/Craig Press

