Photos from the Moffat County Fair livestock sale | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos from the Moffat County Fair livestock sale

News News |

Chelsea Self / For Craig Press
Dustin McLaughlin walks his hog to the indoor arena for the livestock sale on Saturday evening.
Chelsea Self / For Craig Press

Saturday’s livestock sale inside the livestock barn at the Moffat County Fairgrounds capped off the week-long fair.

4-H members were able to see their year-long projects to the end, selling their animals to the highest bidder Saturday afternoon.

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more