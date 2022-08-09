 Photos: Flying Colors 5K fun run | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Flying Colors 5K fun run

Staff from Memorial Regional Health help runners prepare for the Flying Colors 5K on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival at Loudy Simpson Park. The run benefitted the hospice program.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Participants get ready for the Flying Colors 5K on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Loudy Simpson.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
A group of runners take off at Loudy Simpson trail during the Flying Colors 5K Fun Run, hosted by Memorial Regional Health during the 2022 Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival to support hospice.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Participants walk along the Loudy Simpson trail on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, during the Flying Colors 5K walk/run hosted by Memorial Regional Health to support the hospital’s hospice program.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
A runner at the Flying Colors 5K gets misted with a colored powder during the benefit run in support of Memorial Regional Health’s hospice program.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy column
Event volunteers throw colored powder on one of the runners during the Flying Colors 5K on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Loudy Simpson Park in Craig.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Colored powder is flying around a runner during the Flying Colors 5K on Saturday, August 6, 2022 during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Flying Colors 5K participants run through a cloud of colored powder during the event on Saturday, Aug. 6 2022 at Loudy Simpson.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Volunteers spray colored powder on runners during the Flying Colors 5K on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Volunteers add a splash of color to one of the runners in the Flying Colors 5K on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Race participants throw colored powder over a runner during the Flying Colors 5K fun run on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Runners pose for a photo with colored shirts after the Flying Colors 5K Fun Run on Saturday, Aug., 2022 at Loudy Simpson Park.
Memorial Regional Health/courtesy photo
A group of young participants show off their Flying Colors 5K shirts at the event on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
The Flying Colors 5K fun run was hosted by Memorial Regional Health to benefit MRH’s hospice program.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Two runners are smiling and covered in colored powder after the Flying Colors 5K fun run on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Two runners pause for a photo during the Flying Colors 5K fun run on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Loudy Simpson Park.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
Memorial Regional Health hosted the Flying Colors 5K during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Memorial Regional Health/Courtesy photo
