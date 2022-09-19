PHOTOS: Downtown Craig Fall Fest brings fun times for all
Downtown Business Association saw plenty of people throughout the day Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of the sixth annual Fall Fest.
Though a few splashes of rain came and went, crowds were staying put in Alice Pleasant Park for live music from the likes of Grand Junction’s Williams Brothers Band, as well as community booths and food and crafts along Yampa Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.