Photos: Downtown Business Association’s 2020 Memorial Day Parade

Taking place of the annual Grand Old West Days Parade, the Downtown Business Association put on a show for Moffat County residents Saturday morning with a Memorial Day Parade.

With Grand Old West Days canceling most of its events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Business Association wanted to give the community something to celebrate this year, leading to the decision to hold the parade on Saturday.

The Memorial Day Parade ran along Yampa Avenue from the south parking lot of Craig Middle School, before then turning up Ledford Street to head towards Sunset Meadows and Sandrock Ridge Nursing Home.

Below is a photo gallery from the parade route through downtown Craig Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism Donate



jcarney@craigdailypress.com