Photos: Downtown Business Association’s 2020 Memorial Day Parade
Taking place of the annual Grand Old West Days Parade, the Downtown Business Association put on a show for Moffat County residents Saturday morning with a Memorial Day Parade.
With Grand Old West Days canceling most of its events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Downtown Business Association wanted to give the community something to celebrate this year, leading to the decision to hold the parade on Saturday.
The Memorial Day Parade ran along Yampa Avenue from the south parking lot of Craig Middle School, before then turning up Ledford Street to head towards Sunset Meadows and Sandrock Ridge Nursing Home.
Below is a photo gallery from the parade route through downtown Craig Saturday morning.
Support Local Journalism
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User