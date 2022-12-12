 Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association ‘Tis the Season Tournament | CraigDailyPress.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association ‘Tis the Season Tournament

News News |

Andy Bockelman
  

Ammon Francone vies for the puck against Oak Creek during the 'Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena.
Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The 10th annual ‘Tis the Season Tournament hosted by Craig Youth Hockey Association was in full swing Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Moffat County Ice Arena.

The 10 and under Squirts Craig Cougar team brought in four visiting teams for round robin games.

Fraser took the first place banner for the event with a final victory over Lakewood. Craig retained third place with a 4-2 win Sunday over Oak Creek, a team they also played to a 5-5 draw on Friday evening.

The Cougar parents also were busy during the tourney with a concessions and drawings of donated items serving as a fundraiser for the program.

Show CaptionsHide Captions

More Like This, Tap A Topic
sports
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 