Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association ‘Tis the Season Tournament

Ammon Francone vies for the puck against Oak Creek during the 'Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The 10th annual ‘Tis the Season Tournament hosted by Craig Youth Hockey Association was in full swing Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Moffat County Ice Arena.

The 10 and under Squirts Craig Cougar team brought in four visiting teams for round robin games.

Fraser took the first place banner for the event with a final victory over Lakewood. Craig retained third place with a 4-2 win Sunday over Oak Creek, a team they also played to a 5-5 draw on Friday evening.

The Cougar parents also were busy during the tourney with a concessions and drawings of donated items serving as a fundraiser for the program.