Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association ‘Tis the Season Tournament

The 10th annual ‘Tis the Season Tournament hosted by Craig Youth Hockey Association was in full swing Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Moffat County Ice Arena.
The 10 and under Squirts Craig Cougar team brought in four visiting teams for round robin games.
Fraser took the first place banner for the event with a final victory over Lakewood. Craig retained third place with a 4-2 win Sunday over Oak Creek, a team they also played to a 5-5 draw on Friday evening.
The Cougar parents also were busy during the tourney with a concessions and drawings of donated items serving as a fundraiser for the program.
Members of the Craig Cougars 10U Squirts team cheer on teammates from the bench during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Coach Kevin Oxley leads the Craig Cougars 10U Squirts team in a chant between periods during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Stephen Mines gets ready for a faceoff against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
The 10U Craig Cougars stay defensive against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Ammon Francone lets loose a shot during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Brody Schneider celebrates a goal against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Blake Sauer gets on a breakaway during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Kason Preston hustles to get on defense against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Ammon Francone celebrates a goal against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Lane Durham stays ready in goal against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
The puck is dropped for a faceoff between Craig and Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Sylis Binder catches his breath before a puck drop during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Raffle items are on display during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Gunner Hampton checks with coaches during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Wesley Gorham collects his stick during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Lane Durham and Ammon Francone are ready for more action against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Wesley Gorham mixes it up against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Wesley Gorham protects the puck against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
Ammon Francone is narrowly blocked from a goal against Oak Creek during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
The 10U Craig Cougars line up to congratulate their opponents during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
The 10U Craig Cougars head off the ice during the ‘Tis the Season Tournament Friday, Dec. 9, at Moffat County Ice Arena. Andy Bockelman/Craig Press
