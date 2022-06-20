 Photos: Craig Skatepark Alliance hosts skate day at Yampa River Festival | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Craig Skatepark Alliance hosts skate day at Yampa River Festival

Craig Skatepark Alliance held a skate day fundraiser and outreach event during the Yampa River Festival at Loudy Simpson on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Youth skaters take to the rails at the Craig Skatepark Alliance on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Youth skateboarders rode the pop up skate park hosted by Craig Skatepark Alliance at Loudy Simpson on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Skateboarder catches a bit of air at the pop-up skate park on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Boarder rode the pop up skate park hosted by the Craig Skatepark Alliance on Saturday.
Amber Delay/Craig Press

