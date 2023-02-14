 PHOTOS: Competitors gallop, glide and fly in Craig’s first Coal Mountain Skijoring competition | CraigDailyPress.com
PHOTOS: Competitors gallop, glide and fly in Craig’s first Coal Mountain Skijoring competition

A skijoring team takes off from the gate at the Coal Mountain Skijoring competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Skijoring is a competitive winter sport where teams — consisting of a horse, rider and skier — compete in a series of races to take home cash prizes. 
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press

The first annual Coal Mountain Skijoring competition took place over two days, below is the average of performances over both days and the winners of all the prizes.

Youth Division:

  1. Eric Brynildson and Jaxson Brynildson 34.56
  2. Kimber Cook and PJ McConnell 39.96
  3. Kaley McLean and Kaleb McLean 50.63
  4. Whitney Broom and Sawyer Hummel 54.59

Novice Division:

  1. Leroy Maendel and Eric Brynildson 38.94
  2. Karsten Shumway and Justin Crumbaugh 39.13
  3. Ben Hessling and Eric Brynildson 48.55
  4. Jessie Grandbouche and Justin Crumbaugh 50.97

Sport Division:

  1. TJ Simmons and Jason Decker 29.62 (Tie)
  2. Eric Brynildson and Ben Hessling 29.62 (Tie)
  3. Cody Stickler and Jason Decker 30.00
  4. Janelle Urista and Ozzy Hay 30.06

Open Division:

  1. Richard Weber and Tyler Smedsrud 27.75
  2. Richard Weber and Tyler Smedsrud 27.78
  3. Tate Rogers and Tyler Smedsrud 28.35
  4. Kaley McLean and Ben Hessling 29.74
A skijoring team takes off at the start of the course during the Coal Mountain Skijoring Competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Riders run their horses at full speed, pulling skiers through a snowy course designed with obstacles, such as the jump pictured here.
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press
A skier flies over a 12-foot jump at the Coal Mountain Skijoring competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Skijoring races are timed, but also judged on accuracy. If a skier misses a jump or gate, a penalty is assessed.
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press
A skijoring team takes off on the course at the Coal Mountain Skijoring competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Skijoring teams often travel to compete in a circuit of competitions in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and Utah.
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press
A skier launches off a jump on the course during the Coal Mountain Skijoring competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig.
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press
A horse and rider gallop in the Coal Mountain Skijoring competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Event organizers Kaley McLean and Ben Hessling said a lot of time and effort goes into preparing a track so it is safe for horses to run at full speed.
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press
A crowd in the grand stands watches the Coal Mountain Skijoring competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. An aspect of skijoring allows competitors and spectators to bid on teams they think will post the best average of an event, which took place on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Sunday.
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press
Spectators watch the Coal Mountain Skijoring competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig.
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press
Spectators watch the Coal Mountain Skijoring competition on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Locals Kaley McLean and Ben Hessling led efforts to bring the competition to town after competing in several skijoring races over the years.
Tim O’Connor/For the Craig Press

