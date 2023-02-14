PHOTOS: Competitors gallop, glide and fly in Craig’s first Coal Mountain Skijoring competition
The first annual Coal Mountain Skijoring competition took place over two days, below is the average of performances over both days and the winners of all the prizes.
Youth Division:
- Eric Brynildson and Jaxson Brynildson 34.56
- Kimber Cook and PJ McConnell 39.96
- Kaley McLean and Kaleb McLean 50.63
- Whitney Broom and Sawyer Hummel 54.59
Novice Division:
- Leroy Maendel and Eric Brynildson 38.94
- Karsten Shumway and Justin Crumbaugh 39.13
- Ben Hessling and Eric Brynildson 48.55
- Jessie Grandbouche and Justin Crumbaugh 50.97
Sport Division:
- TJ Simmons and Jason Decker 29.62 (Tie)
- Eric Brynildson and Ben Hessling 29.62 (Tie)
- Cody Stickler and Jason Decker 30.00
- Janelle Urista and Ozzy Hay 30.06
Open Division:
- Richard Weber and Tyler Smedsrud 27.75
- Richard Weber and Tyler Smedsrud 27.78
- Tate Rogers and Tyler Smedsrud 28.35
- Kaley McLean and Ben Hessling 29.74
