Photos: Back to School for Moffat County School District
Monday marked the first day of school for the 2020-2021 school year for many students throughout Moffat County School District.
Children return to in-person learning for the first time since mid-March were all smiles Monday morning, seeing teachers and friends in person for the first time in months.
Teachers and other staff members were just as excited to see students out front of the building Monday morning as the early-morning sun broke through the clouds on a crisp late August morning.
