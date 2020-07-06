Photos: Annual 4th of July parade through downtown Craig
Moffat County residents lined the streets of downtown Craig Saturday morning to celebrate the nation’s independence on the 4th of July.
Craig Fire/Rescue, VFW Post #4265, classic cars, cheerleaders, the Parrotheads and more took part in the annual parade that started at the VFW, traveled west down Victory Way and then proceeded up Ledford Street towards the Senior Living Center and Sandrock Ridge Nursing Home.
