Photos: A night at the gymkhana in Maybell

The gymkhana at the outdoor arena in Maybell is open to five age divisions, including a 19-and-older group. The event is every Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in Maybell.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

Buy Photo

Following the renovation and rejuvenation of the outdoor rodeo arena in Maybell thanks to a grant from the Women of Moffat County, the Maybell Rodeo Club worked hard to host a full season of Gymkhanas for all ages this summer.

While COVID-19 pushed the start date back for Gymkhana in Maybell, the Maybell Rodeo Club kicked things off on June 10 with roughly 30 kids.

The Craig Press was there Wednesday, June 17 to shoot photos of the kids competing on the second night of the summer-long series.

The gymkhana includes barrels, poles, flags and keyhole runs. The cost to compete is $5 per event. There are five age divisions for including a 19-and-older group. There are seven more Wednesday-night events planned for the summer. Entries open at 5:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30. Updates and more information can be found on the Maybell Rodeo Club’s Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism Donate



jcarney@craigdailypress.com