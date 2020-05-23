Photos: A look at the 2020 Moffat County High School Class of 2020 graduation parade
It was certainly different, but Saturday morning’s Moffat County High School Class of 2020 graduation parade was a huge success.
Parading down Yampa Avenue onto W. Victory Way before then turning onto Finley Lane towards the high school, graduates decorated their vehicles and waved to family, friends, and community members along the parade route on a bright, sunny Saturday morning.
At the end of the parade route, graduates exited their cars to head inside the high school to the gymnasium where they received their diploma from MCHS Principal Sarah Hepworth. The Craig Press was not allowed on campus for graduation as the school district cited COVID-19 restrictions.
Below is a photo gallery from the parade route through downtown Craig Saturday morning.
jcarney@craigdailypress.com
