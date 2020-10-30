Photos: 2020 Moffat County School District Homecoming Parade

The weather warmed up just in time Friday afternoon for the 2020 Moffat County School District Homecoming Parade, which started at the City Park at 1 p.m. and rolled along down W. Victory Way before heading towards Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab.
The parade lasted roughly 15 minutes and saw those in the parade toss candy to those attending the parade just one day ahead of Halloween.
Homecoming festivities continue for Moffat County Friday night as the Bulldogs’ football team host Woodland Park at 7 p.m. in the first home game of the season.
Following the Homecoming game, Bear River Young Life hosts its 5th Quarter at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost for high school students is $5 and gets you a bowling ball and bowling shoes rental, as well as food.
The Hocus Pocus parade float was a hit Friday. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
A community member throws candy to those along the parade route Friday afternoon. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
The Moffat County Bulldog hands out candy to parade goers Friday. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Honored alumnus Erin Knez rides along in the parade Friday. Michael Wooten is not pictured. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Homecoming Senior Attendants Corey Scranton and Alexa Neton wave to the crowd during Friday’s parade. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Homecoming King Krece Papierski and Queen Kelsey McDiffett ride along in the parade Friday. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Members of the Rising Star Cheer Youth Training Center march in Friday’s Homecoming Parade down Victory Way. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Junior Attendants Halle Hamilton and Tanner Zimmerman ride along in the parade Friday. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Freshman Attendants Katie Jo Knez and Riley Thompson ride along in Friday’s Homecoming parade. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Sophomore Attendants Evan Atkin and Sadie Smilanich ride along in Friday’s Homecoming parade. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Children rush to pick up candy along the parade route Friday. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
A cheerleader cheers along during Friday’s Homecoming parade. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Members of the 2020 Moffat County football team ride on the team’s float Friday afternoon. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Members from MCHS Theater marched in Friday’s Homecoming parade. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
Justin Stokes waves to community members along the parade route. Joshua Carney / Craig Press
