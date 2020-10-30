Photos: 2020 Moffat County School District Homecoming Parade

The Moffat County Bulldog hands out candy to parade goers Friday.

Joshua Carney / Craig Press

The weather warmed up just in time Friday afternoon for the 2020 Moffat County School District Homecoming Parade, which started at the City Park at 1 p.m. and rolled along down W. Victory Way before heading towards Sandrock Ridge Care and Rehab.

The parade lasted roughly 15 minutes and saw those in the parade toss candy to those attending the parade just one day ahead of Halloween.

Homecoming festivities continue for Moffat County Friday night as the Bulldogs’ football team host Woodland Park at 7 p.m. in the first home game of the season.

Following the Homecoming game, Bear River Young Life hosts its 5th Quarter at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Cost for high school students is $5 and gets you a bowling ball and bowling shoes rental, as well as food.

