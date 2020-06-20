Photos: 17th Annual Bear River Young Life car show a hit

A Craig local takes a look at some of the cars on display Saturday at the 17th Annual Bear River Young Life Car Show.

Joshua Carney

Bright, sunny skies and classic vinyl music signaled the start of summer Saturday at the 17th Annual Bear River Young Life car show on Yampa Avenue.

According to BRYL car show staff, 111 cars registered for the 6-hour show Saturday, with owners coming from all over the state of Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah for the summer staple.

Typically, the car show has between 75-80 cars a summer, so Saturday’s turnout was a huge boost for the yearly fundraiser for BRYL.

Cars ranging from Camaros, Rat rods, Mustangs, Barracudas, Road runners, El Caminos and more showed up to Saturday’s car show, where roughly 500 people in total came out during the 6-hour show.

Those attending the car show were asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing, avoid shaking hands with car owners, and keeping foot traffic moving in one direction throughout the show as part of the mitigation plan.

