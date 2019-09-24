Photography composition class at CNCC
Craig Press Staff
Colorado Northwestern Community College will offer an upcoming photography class.
Learn composition techniques, using your digital camera or cell phone camera. This class is a means of visual exercise to train your eyes to see a potential photo using new techniques.
The class takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Mondays at locations in and around Craig starting Saturday, Sept. 28. The class fee is $135. Registration closes Thursday, Sept. 26.
To learn more and to register visit cncc.edu/communityed or call Leigh at 970-824-1109 or email Sasha at sashanelson@cncc.edu.