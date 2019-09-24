Photography composition class at CNCC

Colorado Northwestern Community College will offer an upcoming photography class.

Learn composition techniques, using your digital camera or cell phone camera. This class is a means of visual exercise to train your eyes to see a potential photo using new techniques.

The class takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Mondays at locations in and around Craig starting Saturday, Sept. 28. The class fee is $135. Registration closes Thursday, Sept. 26.

To learn more and to register visit cncc.edu/communityed or call Leigh at 970-824-1109 or email Sasha at sashanelson@cncc.edu.