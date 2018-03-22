Photo Gallery: Spring Break boredom busters at Craig Boys & Girls Club

CRAIG — Spring break programs at the Craig Boys & Girls are helping keep members active and learning.

On Monday, March 19, club members learned how to churn butter. Debbie McLain, a member of the Augusta Walihan Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, wore a period costume and used her old fashion churn to demonstrate the hard work that was used to create butter. Students were given mason jars with cream to shake into butter.

Wednesday was “Kick Butts Day” — a day when youth encourage their peers to live a tobacco-free lifestyle to help make the next generation tobacco-free.

“I don’t personally want to smoke,” said club member Jayden Wilson. His grandmother recently quit smoking, but his father and mother continue to smoke. He’s seen the suffering that occurs when smoking leads to health issues.

“My mom is in pain from smoking. I would love to see her quit,” he said.

In Colorado, tobacco use claims 5,100 lives and generates $1.89 billion in health care costs annually. Currently, 8.6 percent of Colorado's high school students smoke.

At the end of the program, Craig Boys & Girls Club members signed a banner pledging to be tobacco free.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.