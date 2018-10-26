Phone case calls 911: On the Record — Thursday, Oct. 15

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 25

5:30 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department received an abandoned 911 call. Dispatch attempted to call the number back, but the line was busy, and officers were unable to make contact with the caller.

6:53 a.m. On the 1100 block of Sixth Street, officers investigated an abandoned 911 call. The caller had been attempting to put a phone back into a phone case and accidentally dialed 911.

7:01 a.m. On the 1800 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a burglar alarm. They checked the premises, and finding them to be secure, determined it was a false alarm.

9:43 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of harassment. A student reported having received a harassing note. The incident is being investigated by the school resources officers.

Recommended Stories For You

12:38 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell call. The incident is under investigation.

12:48 p.m. On the 3400 block of Douglas Street, officer investigated a report of theft of prescription drugs.

1:42 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers investigated a report of trespassing. Apparently, someone was living in a home who was not authorized to be there. The owner of the property is working on filing a trespass notice.

2:17 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible child abuse.

3:51 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, officers attempted to serve a warrant, but were unable to make contact with the person.

7:42 p.m. Near the intersection of Barclay Street and Sandrock Drive, officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked in the roadway. They determined the driver had run out of gas.

8:24 p.m. On the 500 block of Colorado Street, officer investigated a report of a suspicious person. The reporting party said a person they didn't recognize was at the residence. Officers determined the party was a friend of someone else who lived at the house, and everything was OK.