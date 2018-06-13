Phlock helps fill Craig streets with flowers

CRAIG — Flower pots filled with bright blossoms have been springing up around town, part of an annual partnership supported by local businesses between the city and community volunteers.

“We coordinate the order with the city of Craig hanging pots to split delivery costs,” said Glenn Brown, chair of the Northwest Colorado Chapter of the Parrotheads flower pots committee. “The Flowerpots are from Plantorium Greenhouse and Nursery.”

The club sells pots to local businesses and individuals, a process that begins each April.

“We ordered 130 pots this year and sold them all. If more businesses want some next year, I can put them on the contact list.” Brown said.

Proceeds from sales support student scholarships.

“And we hope it brightens up the town,” he said.