Personnel decisions on agenda for Moffat County School Board’s Thursday meeting

The Moffat County School District Board of Education is expected to take action on recommendations for non-renewal of some staff contacts and consider the adoption of a number of policy changes during its upcoming meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday March 28, in the board room of the administration building, 775 Yampa Ave.

A workshop precedes the regular meeting at 4 p.m.

An announcement about the Colorado Northwestern Community College welding program, updates on the facilities master plan, recreation center, and financials top the agenda

The school district agenda has a new look after the board adopted a policy to include strategic goals alongside each item. To see the changes and view the complete agenda, click on the document embedded below.