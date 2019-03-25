Personnel decisions on agenda for Moffat County School Board’s Thursday meeting
March 25, 2019
The Moffat County School District Board of Education is expected to take action on recommendations for non-renewal of some staff contacts and consider the adoption of a number of policy changes during its upcoming meeting.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday March 28, in the board room of the administration building, 775 Yampa Ave.
A workshop precedes the regular meeting at 4 p.m.
An announcement about the Colorado Northwestern Community College welding program, updates on the facilities master plan, recreation center, and financials top the agenda
The school district agenda has a new look after the board adopted a policy to include strategic goals alongside each item. To see the changes and view the complete agenda, click on the document embedded below.