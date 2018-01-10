Person suspects drugs added to their package: On the record for Jan. 7 to 9

Craig Police Department

Sunday, Jan. 7

12:07 a.m. At the west parking lot of Colorado Northwestern Community College, officers responded to a report of a suspicious dark blue or black Jeep Cherokee parked in the lot. Officers contacted parties in the Jeep, and everything checked OK.

6:32 a.m. On the 1600 block of Heather Street, officers responded to a report of a stolen bike. The owner got home from work, noticed footprints in the yard and discovered a black and green Mongoose mountain bike was missing. Officers tried to track the footprints but lost the tracks.

10:13 a.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. Two females were having a fight. One had been living at the residence with the other but left temporarily and said she would return to move out after things cooled down.

11:44 a.m. On the 1300 block of West Ninth Street, officers responded to a report of vandalism. The driver's side window of a vehicle was broken. The cause was unknown.

1:47 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A man reported his ex-wife was texting and calling him repeatedly. He had asked her to stop, but she continued, and he wanted to speak with an officer about a possible temporary restraining order violation. Both parties had temporary restraining orders that allowed for consensual contact. No crime was found, but both parties were both told not to contact each other.

Monday, Jan. 8

9:10 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, someone reported a stolen license plate from a parked vehicle.

1:34 p.m. At Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief at two locations. Some youngsters were popping balloons and spraying silly string. Officers contacted the youths and told them to leave.

3:32 p.m. On the 700 block of Ashley Road, officers responded to a report of residential burglary. Property stolen amounted to less than $50. No suspects were named.

3:47 p.m. On the 800 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a suspicious incident. The caller reported they had a package delivered to their house from Mexico, shipped through Commerce City. They believed their package may have been broken into and additional items added en route from Mexico to Commerce City. They were concerned that someone had possibly put illegal drugs into their package, then someone else may have opened it and removed the drugs in Commerce City. They weren't missing anything and were referred to UPS.

4:42 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of Facebook harassment between two parties. Both were advised to drop each other from Facebook and get on with things.

7:59 p.m. At the Memorial Hospital, officers responded to a report of a suspicious blue Toyota with a camper parked at the emergency room for an hour with its lights on. It was gone when officers arrived.

8:49 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of juveniles knocking on a high school teacher's door and running. Officers identified and contacted one of the juveniles, who admitted to doing it. They were warned.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

4:10 a.m. At West 10th and Ranney streets, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 36-year-old man for possession of schedule I/II drugs and drug paraphernalia and violation of a restraining order and bond conditions.

8:50 a.m. On the 1000 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a handgun stolen from a vehicle. The owner believed the vehicle was locked, but no signs of forced entry were found.

1:26 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of vandalism. Two windows were broken at Favorite Things. There was no indication of what caused the damage.

4:06 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a possible identity theft.

5:40 p.m. At West Victory Way and Steele Street, officers responded to a report of a non-injury crash between a silver Buick Enclave and a truck. Both vehicles were blocking but both appeared to be drivable.

9:20 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A male party was looking up in the sky and screaming as if something were up there. Officers were unable to locate him.