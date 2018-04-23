People pigged out Sunday, raise more than $2K for Craig-based charity

To donate: In person: 656 School Street Mail checks: P.O. Box 892, Craig, CO 81626. Online: at loveincyampavalley.org/donations.html Email: loveincpat@yahoo.com Phone: 970-836-4400. Volunteers answer phones from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday and from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Love In the Name of Christ (Love INC) of the Yampa Valley

CRAIG — A cake shaped to resemble a large smoked pig, complete with all the trimmings, was one of many items on the menu at the second annual Love INC Luau.

“It was a success,” said Pat Jones, executive director of Love In the Name of Christ of the Yampa Valley.

More than 130 people attended the luau, helping raise a little more than $2,000.

All products were donated, so Love INC was able to hold the event without expenses.

“Board members and churches sponsored it all, in addition to a few donated prizes from Bargain Barn,” Jones said.

Love INC board member Faith Jones made the cake that looked like a smoked pig, part of a menu that included smoked pork, chicken with luau sauce, rice, garden salad, fruit salad, rolls and butter, a variety of other desserts and beverages.

“Our goal was to provide a fun event where individuals and families from all the different churches, or no church, could come and enjoy a good meal, some fellowship time with others and play a family-friendly game and win some fun prizes, too,” Jones said.

