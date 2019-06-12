Paul James: No conflict of interest
Since my election, and to be more pertinent, since the last city council meeting where I made a motion to begin the process to put recreational cannabis on the ballot for November, my “conflict of interest” has been thrown around a lot, mainly by the same people who have been trying to prevent our success since we began this process.
When we were running our petition, before I was elected to city council, the owner of the Craig Apothecary offered to give me a significant portion of the business (at no cost to myself), should we be allowed to open for recreational sales. At the time I of course agreed to the offer. However, since being elected, I have now declined the same offer, because I don’t want to engage in any sort of conflict of interest whatsoever. In short, the most I stand to gain is a job, whether that be maintaining my existing employment, or the ability to look for a new job while still being able to live in my hometown. Anyone can reach me at 970-701-1114 with questions or comments.
Paul James
Bill Hesselgren: Museum, library have so many benefits
Voters elected months ago not to fund the library and museum. Why they were joined at the hip, so to speak, as one issue for voters puzzled me. They are not the same thing, and deserved individual consideration.