Patricia Jones: ‘Thank you’ from Love INC

Love INC of the Yampa Valley wants to extent a very warm “thank you” to the sponsors, participating churches and agencies and to all volunteers who worked to make our seventh annual Back-to-School Fair a success.

We thank the city of Craig for use of the City Park, Craig Press for excellent coverage, Pepsi Bottling Group for use of the “Pepsi wagon,” and Walmart, private individuals and Maurices for donating so much of the new product that we could share with the participating families. We extend an extra warm thank you to Pastor Wyatt Stockton and Tim Cummins for turning out before sunrise to help set up and to volunteers of The Journey at First Baptist who organized and built the backpacks full of supplies distributed at the event.

A special thank you to the Boys and Girls Club, private individuals and The Memorial Regional Hospital for collecting and donating school supplies. All of us at Love INC appreciate the volunteer effort that was expended by all of the set-up, clean-up and event workers. Additional thanks go to Flint Personnel, Central Park Management and the many donors who sponsored an additional 35 low-income children with new school clothes and shoes this year and to Calvary Baptist Church for delivering all of the clothing.

A big thank you to Craig Rotary for their work to provide supplies given to teachers and support staff at the Moffat County schools. Again, thank you to all in the community who helped in all the ways needed to make it possible for children in our area to be supplied for this new school year.

Patricia Jones

Love INC executive director