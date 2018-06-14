Patricia Jones: Powerful words can bring about change

Words are powerful. Powerful words can cause change. For example, Patrick Henry roused the people with his "Give me liberty or give me death" statement. Martin Luther King, Jr. changed the nation with his "I Have a Dream" speech. Paul introduced God to the Athenians when he addressed them in his speech to Athens (Acts 17:16-34).

Words are essential, too. We communicate with words and Americans love to communicate. According to the Pew Research Center about 95 percent of all Americans now own a cellphone of some type. The power of words can be long-lasting, too. Think of all the books ever written. I personally still enjoy books written in the 40s, 50s and 60s. The stories and messages they conveyed when written can still be enjoyed, and readers can still learn from them now.

Words are powerful, both in positive ways and negative ways. Words such as love, yes, beautiful, happiness, joy and join us are positive. When we use positive words, we uplift others and create encouraging, healthy relationships. Words such as hate, contempt, no, ugly, and go away are negative. If we use these negative words to communicate to others, we destroy relationships and hurt others.

The Bible is full of words that are both long-lasting and powerful; after all, the Bible is God's Word. God tells us about the power of words and the consequences of using them in Proverbs: "Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof" (Proverbs18:21). God also explains to us how we are to use words. The Bible says, "Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man" (Col. 4:6-8, KJV).

Since words are powerful and they have a long-lasting effect on those who receive them, wouldn't it make good sense for Christians to use words that convey love and positivity? God is love (1 John 4:16). If we use words of love, we are speaking God's love to others. God wants all men drawn to him and we, as Christians, need to use every tool we have at our disposal, especially our words, to do this.

Invite the lost to church, help them, include them in your activities and invite them, when you can, to share a meal with you. If we use our powerful "love" words to share the love of Christ today, we can help bring about change to the community we live in. Love never fails.

Patricia Jones is executive director of Love INC (Love In the Name of Christ) of the Yampa Valley, located in Craig.