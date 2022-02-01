Passenger photo shows damage to Jet Blue plane after tail strike on takeoff

A passenger took this photo after Jet Blue Flight 1748 experienced a tail strike on takeoff from the Yampa Valley Regional Airport on Jan. 22.

Passenger Joe Cangiano said there was an “incredible jolt” when Jet Blue Flight 1748 to Fort Lauderdale, Florida experienced a tail strike on take off from the Yampa Valley Regional Airport on Jan. 22.

The flight was diverted to Denver International Airport where Cangiano took this photo of damage at the back of the plane, which the Federal Aviation Administration deemed “substantial.“ Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating the incident.

“It was the biggest jolt I’ve ever experienced on a plane,” Cangiano said.

