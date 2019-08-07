Party hearty at 80th annual Craig Fire/Rescue luau

Many entrants vie for glory in the cornhole tournament during the 79th annual Craig/Fire Rescue luau.

Andy Bockelman

The 80th annual Craig Fire/Rescue luau is set for Saturday, Aug. 10, at The OP Bar & Grill, 534 E. Victory Way.

The party begins at 6 p.m. and will continue until midnight, with such dancing, music and a cornhole tournament, among other features.

Tickets for the event are $10 each and can be purchased from any firefighter.

Cornhole begins at 5 p.m. with an entry fee of $10 per person or $20 per team. Winners will receive half the entries in cash.

Proceeds from the night will go toward Craig Fire/Rescue’s scholarship fund for local students.

Food and drinks will be sold separately, and attendees must be 21 or older.

For more information, call 970-824-5914.