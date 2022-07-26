Partners group aims to recruit 10 full-time school-based mentors

Partners in Routt County has received AmeriCorps funding for its long-standing School Based Mentoring Program, and the PRC group is looking to hire mentors in the community.

The school-based mentor program places mentors in schools throughout Routt County. Each mentor works one on one with up to 10 students who have been identified as needing additional social support. Mentors also provide academic support and programming open to all students in the schools.

PRC delivers the school-based mentor program with AmeriCorps members and part-time paid mentors. This year, PRC will continue with the part-time paid mentors, and with the additional AmeriCorps funding through Serve Colorado, they will be recruiting for 10 full-time AmeriCorps school-based mentors.

The additional full-time AmeriCorps positions will increase the number of students and activities the program is able to serve.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring AmeriCorps back to this program,” said PRC Executive Director Lindsay Kohler. “In the upcoming school year, AmeriCorps funding will help us connect significantly more students with caring adults, and provide needed services in schools throughout the country. AmeriCorps members also tend to remain in this community to work as teachers, school counselors and social workers, and therapists.”

In fact, the AmeriCorps school-based mentor position originally brought Kohler to Routt County in 2009, and the program has a special place in her heart.

Kohker went on to serve as an AmeriCorps VISTA for PRC before moving into a program management role for the organization. Kohler most recently worked as a school social worker for the Hayden School District before returning to PRC in the leadership position.

Although the AmeriCorps program has brought people from all over the country to serve in community roles in the Yampa Valley, PRC is encouraging local residents to apply for the 10 full-time positions.

Working as a school-based mentor could be an opportunity for someone looking to gain experience working directly with youth in the schools. AmeriCorps offers an education award at the end of the service year that can be used to repay qualified student loans and other educational expenses.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about the AmeriCorps program and school-based mentor positions can reach out to Program Manager Erin Miller at erin@partersrouttcounty.org .