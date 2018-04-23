Parrotheads pickup trash in Northwest Colorado

CRAIG — A crew of 13 Northwest Colorado Chapter Parrotheads members spent their Saturday cleaning up trash in Northwest Moffat County in observance of Earth Day.

In addition to their designated 2-mile stretch, they removed trash from 5 additional miles on Colorado Highway 318 and Moffat County Road 10 North.

The NCCPH was Colorado’s second nationally recognized chapter and was chartered in 2008. The group has more than 85 members dedicated to supplying music to local schools in the form of scholarships and instruments and cleaning and maintaining the environment, especially the waterways of Northwest Colorado.