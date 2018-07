Parrotheads pass out $5K in scholarships to Moffat County grads

The Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads recently distributed $5,000 worth of scholarship funds to Class of 2018 Moffat County High School graduates.

Jeremy Looper, Olivia Neece and Alyssa Vasquez each received $1,000 from the community organization, while Vanessa Libbee, Colby Beckett, Grant Wade and Brooklyn Hickey each got $500 for their secondary education.

Parrotheads provides multiple educational opportunities and community improvement projects in Craig and Moffat County through local fundraising efforts as part of the international network of clubs Parrotheads in Paradise.