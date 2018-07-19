Parks, Wildlife Department wants anglers to fish early

DENVER — Colorado Parks & Wildlife encourages anglers across the state to fish for trout early in the day and in higher altitude lakes and streams, as hot, dry conditions and reduced flows are stressing the animals.

Heat and drought have pushed water temperatures to dangerous levels across much of Colorado, depleting oxygen levels and leaving trout vulnerable according to CPW. Trout thrive at about 50 degrees Fahrenheit, become lethargic at 60 degrees and can become stressed at 70 degrees.

“CPW recommends anglers hit the water early in the morning to avoid the higher water temperatures in the afternoon and evening,” Senior aquatic biologist in CPW’s Southwest Region Josh Nehring said. “Anglers are encouraged to seek out high-elevation lakes and steams, where water temperatures are suitable and fishing does not caused undue stress.”

Currently, closures in the northwestern region are the Yampa River from Stagecoach Reservoir dam downstream to about 0.6 mile to the state park boundary and in the upper boundary of the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to western city limits of Steamboat Springs.

To check for closures, call the CPW regional office at 303-291-7227.