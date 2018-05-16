Parks and Wildlife form new advisory group to respond to chronic wasting disease

DENVER — A new advisory group is taking on a tough challenge in Colorado: chronic wasting disease.

The Colorado Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Group held its first meeting on April 26 in Broomfield to begin advising Colorado Parks and Wildlife in developing disease management recommendations for the CPW Commission.

Chronic wasting disease – an infectious prion malady affecting at least four important native species — poses a significant threat to the future health and vitality of free-ranging mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose populations throughout 26 states and provinces in North America. A growing body of evidence suggests that unchecked CWD epidemics can impair long-term sustainability of affected populations.

CPW recognizes the need for an agency plan for responding to CWD. CPW is looking to the new advisory group to inform the pubic of developments in its CWD Response Plan and ensure residents that various stakeholder interests in CWD are adequately represented. When completed, the CWD Response Plan will detail an adaptive approach to managing herd populations to control CWD prevalence in Colorado's herds.

The Colorado Chronic Wasting Disease Advisory Group will hold monthly meetings through July to help CPW finalize the draft response plan. The draft plan will be presented to the CPW Commission in September, with the hope of adopting a final plan in November.

Sportsmen and other interested members of the public are invited to attend and provide feedback to the group during its Meeting schedule

• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 16 at Hampton Inn Denver West Golden.

• 1 to 4 p.m. June 14 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 at Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco.

• July 6 (optional, on if-needed basis).

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 at Summit County Community and Senior Center.