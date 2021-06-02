Parks and recreation seeking soccer coaches





With more prospective players than ever before registered to play soccer this summer in Craig, the city’s Parks and Recreation is widening their search for volunteer coaches.

Roughly 320 kids have signed up, with more calling and trying to register late every day, said Travis Sanford, recreation manager for the department.

“It’s taken a longer process finalizing everything as we’re getting closer and closer to the coaches’ meeting two weeks from (Wednesday),” Sanford said. “We’re still short maybe 10, probably even 15 coaches. It’s a little crazy.”

Sanford reported 36 teams in total spanning 6 years old and under to 12 and under. He said “6U” is up to 12 teams, 8U to 10 teams, 10U at eight teams, and 12U up to six teams.

“Enrollment goes up as they get older, but we’re putting more kids on a team,” Sanford said. “Littler guys need more coaches, and older divisions need more coaches, too.”

Sanford said an average year saw around 200 kids come out, with just 180 last year during a restricted summer due to COVID-19.

“Soccer’s the most popular sport nowadays with families,” he said. “We’ve had the highest enrollment in soccer for the last four or five years. I can’t explain it really, but it’s popular.”

Any interested potential coaches can contact Sanford at 970-826-2006. The coaches’ meeting is June 16 at 5:30 p.m., and practices can begin June 21. Games run twice a week July 1 through Aug. 3.

Head coaches with children in the program get half off enrollment fees.