Parks and recreation seeking soccer coaches
Record number of youngsters signed up for summer
With more prospective players than ever before registered to play soccer this summer in Craig, the city’s Parks and Recreation is widening their search for volunteer coaches.
Roughly 320 kids have signed up, with more calling and trying to register late every day, said Travis Sanford, recreation manager for the department.
“It’s taken a longer process finalizing everything as we’re getting closer and closer to the coaches’ meeting two weeks from (Wednesday),” Sanford said. “We’re still short maybe 10, probably even 15 coaches. It’s a little crazy.”
Sanford reported 36 teams in total spanning 6 years old and under to 12 and under. He said “6U” is up to 12 teams, 8U to 10 teams, 10U at eight teams, and 12U up to six teams.
“Enrollment goes up as they get older, but we’re putting more kids on a team,” Sanford said. “Littler guys need more coaches, and older divisions need more coaches, too.”
Sanford said an average year saw around 200 kids come out, with just 180 last year during a restricted summer due to COVID-19.
“Soccer’s the most popular sport nowadays with families,” he said. “We’ve had the highest enrollment in soccer for the last four or five years. I can’t explain it really, but it’s popular.”
Any interested potential coaches can contact Sanford at 970-826-2006. The coaches’ meeting is June 16 at 5:30 p.m., and practices can begin June 21. Games run twice a week July 1 through Aug. 3.
Head coaches with children in the program get half off enrollment fees.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Grand old time at Grand Old West Days
Between the largest rodeo pool in the event’s history and a populace and visitor pool raring to get back to something that feels like normal, last weekend’s Grand Old West Days couldn’t have gone better.