Parents meeting coming up as Moffat County winter sports get back in action

As the weather keeps getting colder, Moffat County High School athletes will remain indoors while keeping competition heated.

MCHS winter sports officially begin practices Monday, Nov. 12 in accordance with Colorado High School Activities Association rules.

Among the official school teams that will compete from November through March are boys and girls basketball, wrestling and girls swimming.

A meeting for parents of all winter athletes takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14 in the MCHS library, 900 Finley Lane with details on coaches and the forthcoming season.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.