Parade of Lights a winter wonderland in downtown Craig

Craig crowds rang in the holiday season Saturday evening with the brief but festive Parade of Lights, hosted by Downtown Business Association.

A respite from the wind and snow that hit the area late Friday and Saturday allowed a window of opportunity for those on the march to hit the streets, heading southward on Yampa Avenue before heading onto Victory Way.

The theme, “A Christmas Parade for Everyone,” included a little bit of everything, ranging from emergency vehicles bedecked with lights to floats celebrating yuletide movies and more.

Taking the top prize among entries was UC Health for their collection of merry macabre characters representing Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Placing second was Northwest Tool Repair’s “Christmas Day in the County,” while third went to Beth Newkirk and company with “Home for Christmas.”

Craig Fire/Rescue won Yampa Valley Electric Association’s prize for brightest light display with a shining float set at the North Pole.