Panthers pounce on late opportunities as Moffat County football falls to Delta

A night that couldn’t have started any better for Moffat County High School football turned into a fourth-quarter fallout when the Bulldogs hosted Delta Friday night.

MCHS fell 34-20 to the Panthers in a home game the Dogs led most of the evening until Delta strung together play after play in the final 12 minutes to devastate the MoCo defense while giving almost nothing up to the Bulldog offense.

Craig Press will have a larger recap.