Pair of spring vacationers die sledding halfpipe at Copper Mountain Resort on Sunday night

A pair of spring vacationers from Illinois died in a sledding accident Sunday night at Copper Mountain Resort, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17- and 18-year-old men reportedly rode tandem down the halfpipe and launched off a large snowbank at the bottom before coming down hard on ice, causing blunt force trauma, the news release states.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and the friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 8:35 p.m. Emergency medical services treated the two men, but they could not be revived and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The Summit County Coroner’s Office has taken over the investigation into the cause and manner of death, the release states. The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to remind everyone to be safe while recreating on the snow and to be aware of the risks associated with such activities.