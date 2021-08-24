Pair of moose — mother and calf — transported to near Craig

A moose is tranquilized and prepared for transport to the Craig area after its calf became trapped in a basement in Aspen.

Courtesy CPW

Two more moose have been relocated to the Craig area after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers recovered a moose calf from a basement in Grand Lake.

The calf fell into the basement — a four-foot-deep foundation left behind when the rest of the house burned in last year’s East Troublesome Fire — which caused neighbors to attempt to free the calf themselves, according to a release from CPW. The neighbors built a makeshift ramp, but it was too steep for the young calf to climb.

The calf’s mother was nearby and became agitated. CPW Officer Serena Rocksund responded to the calls for help coming from Aspen Pine Estates.

“The calf’s mother would come up to the foundation, walk over to the calf and touch muzzles and walk away about 40 yards,” Rocksund said in the press release. “The residents saw the calf and mother were stressed and needed help so they called CPW.”

CPW officers tranquilized the two moose and transported them to more suitable country near Craig. These are the second and third moose to be transported to Moffat County since July. Last month, a moose that became agitated in a Vail parking garage was relocated to the area, as well.

“We’ve had some increased reports of human-moose conflicts near Grand Lake since the East Troublesome Fire burn and we didn’t want to take the risk that this moose might get trapped again if we released it near the burn area,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington also said in the release.

Huntington said CPW has been working to grow the moose population in suitable habitat near Meeker and Craig.

“So this relocation actually was a win-win for these moose and the CPW project,” Huntington said.