Paint recycling available July 23, 24 at Craig, Hayden locations

Colorado residents and businesses with unwanted paint in and around Craig and Hayden can get the material off their hands with free paint recycling events.

PaintCare, a nonprofit stewardship organization that runs paint recycling programs across Colorado, will provide events in Northwest Colorado to make it easier for individuals and businesses throughout the area to recycle their leftover, unwanted house paint, according to a release from the organization.

Households and businesses can drop off their unwanted paint at one-day events being held July 23 at Craig’s MJK Ace Sales and Feed, 2315 W. 1st St., and July 24 at Hayden Mercantile and Ace Hardware, 111 N. Sixth St.

Organizers will also be in Black Hawk July 25 at the Gilpin County Fairgrounds.

All events run from 1 to 5 p.m. and will be held rain or shine.

The following products will be accepted at the events: house paint, stains, primers, sealers, and clear top coatings including varnish and shellac. Households may bring any amount of latex or oil-based paint to the events, but there are restrictions on oil-based paint for some businesses.

Businesses with questions should visit paintcare.org/co or call PaintCare at 855-724-6809.

“Now in its fourth year, the program has more than 170 locations in the state where households and businesses can drop off leftover paint all year round, including paint and hardware stores, household waste management facilities, and other locations,” the release stated. “Some rural locations do not have any year-round paint recycling location so PaintCare is traveling from town to town to provide additional opportunities for Coloradans in rural communities to recycle paint. These events are a good opportunity to get rid of larger amounts of house paint that may have accumulated in storage over time.”