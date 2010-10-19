Pageant winners crowned in Craig
Below are results from Saturday’s Miss Yampa Valley Pageant — open to all girls ages 3 to 18 — at the Holiday Inn of Craig:
Princess (ages 3 to 6)
• Winner: Ella Herring
• First runner-up: Faith Weathers
• Second runner-up: Rylee Villard
Little miss (ages 7 to 9)
• Winner: Chloe Villard
Pre-teen (ages 10 to 12)
• Winner: Kaytlin Herring
• First runner-up: Carson Flint
• Second runner-up: Jordan Goodwin
Junior teen (ages 13 to 15)
• Winner: Rachel Sonntag
• First runner-up: Marina Mecham
Teen (ages 16 to 18):
(There were no entries.)
Sweetheart (all ages)
• Winner: Annabelle Flemming
• First runner-up: Tess Villard
• Second runner-up: Annalee Hammond
