Package thief: On the record for Dec. 14

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 14

12:32 p.m. On the 1600 bock of West Victory Way, a business reported it was missing some deposits and suspected a theft had occurred. Officers are investigating the incident.

1:22 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an out-of-control juvenile. They were able to calm the child down.

2:58 p.m. At Columbine Apartments, officers responded to a report of a possible theft. Some tools appeared to be missing, but the caller wanted to wait until the manager returned to confirm. Officers were awaiting a call back.

3:24 p.m. At Elkhorn Apartments, officers responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle.

10:10 p.m. At West 10th and Ranney streets, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident and possible theft. The caller witnessed a dark-colored, new Jeep Cherokee park next to a neighbor's residence. A tall female wearing dark sweatpants got out, ran to the residence, picked up a package and ran back to the vehicle. The resident affirmed a package was missing, and officers are investigating.

10:52 p.m. At the old Kmart, officers responded to a report of a suspicious party. Officers contacted two juveniles. warned them for curfew and released them. The officer also contacted their mother.

11:46 p.m. At Northwest Storage, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident. A caller thought she saw a male and female in the area near a camper, but did not see them leave. Officers checked the area around the camper, but did not find anyone or tracks indicating anyone had been there.