PEO partners with CNCC to help women return to college

Beginning this fall, the Craig chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will partner with the Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation to provide scholarship support for a female non-traditional student.

According to the college, this partnership will help fulfill both organizations’ mission by providing accessible, affordable, quality educational opportunities for women.

The scholarship application is open to female students from Moffat County who are beginning or returning to academic or vocational education at a nontraditional age, greater than 23 years old. The student can be working toward a degree or certificate provided on either of CNCC’s campuses.

An award of $750 will be provided to one student for the fall 2022 semester. With successful completion of fall coursework, another $750 will be given to the same student for the spring 2023 semester. The following year, a new student will be awarded.

The student selected to receive this scholarship will need to demonstrate strength of character, leadership potential, academic promise and willingness to give back to the community.

“The best way to build success in your community is to invest in the personal and professional development of people who already live in your community,” said Sue Samaniego, executive director of Advancement at CNCC, in a statement. “This partnership is a perfect example of that best practice. CNCC is thrilled to partner with a group of exceptional women who recognize that lives don’t always follow a traditional timeline and that investment in the dreams of non-traditional students changes lives, families, and communities.”

Women who fit the guidelines of the scholarship may apply online through the CNCC Foundation’s scholarship at CNCC.AwardSpring.com/ . By completing the application at this site, the student will be entered into all Foundation scholarships for which they qualify, including the P.E.O. Nontraditional Female Scholarship.

For questions or assistance with the application process, contact Samaniego at 970-675-3216 or sue.samaniego@cncc.edu .