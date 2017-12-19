P.E.O. Chapter AJ members: Thanks for a wonderful event

P.E.O. Chapter AJ would like to sincerely thank Tamra and Blaine Tucker, Cindel and Kent Nielson, Kara and Brian Soper, Linda and Shawn Brown and Michelle and Doug Foulk for opening their beautiful homes and sharing their Christmas traditions with all of those who participated in our fourth annual Home Tour.

Thank you to all who purchased tickets to the tour and made donations for a chance to win one of our baskets. Our tour was as successful as last year's tour, and, as a result, we will be able to offer excellent scholarships to young women this coming year.

The winners of our baskets were:

Kitchen Basket — Rita Hall

Spa Basket — Sandra Brown

Winter Basket — Rita Hall

Gift Card Tree — Kelsey Kawcak

Wine and Chocolate Basket — Jeff Stoddard

Congratulations to all these people.

Thank you all again for participating. Merry Christmas, and we will see you next year.

Chapter AJ members