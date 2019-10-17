Owner sees consequences after vicious dog bite: On the Record — Oct. 16

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 16

6:44 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. An Oklahoma man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

9:18 a.m. On the 400 block of West 13th Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint call. A community service officer investigated a dog bite and issued a 65-year-old Craig woman city citation on charges of animals at large and vicious animals prohibited.

11:04 a.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

1:16 p.m. On the 1000 block fo Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint call.

6:11 p.m. Near the intersection of Murdoch’s and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

9:30 p.m. On the 100 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. A business owner reported a wooden pallet had been thrown against the building causing damage, so police continue to investigate.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to at least 39 calls for service Wednesday.