Owen A. Grant: Reader supports Arthurs for coroner

As a former coroner of Moffat County and a longtime deputy coroner, the outcome of this years coroner's race is of significant interest to me.

It is with that in mind that I call your attention to a young man named Jesse Arthurs, who is currently seeking that office. I have known Jesse for more than 25 years. I have known him as a teenager, as a college student, as an employee and, currently, as my supervisor, as I now work part-time for the funeral home he manages.

Jesse possesses several qualities I feel would make him an outstanding coroner.

First, is his desire to provide this county with a very professional, qualified, efficient and compassionate coroners office. Second, Jesse has more than nine years experience in a coroner's office, doing three times the number of cases Moffat County does. Third, Jesse has chosen the death care industry as his profession, and though it is not necessary to be coroner, it certainly is a complementary business in which he has become highly skilled in dealing with families during a very difficult time in there life. This is certainly advantageous to someone in a coroner's role. Finally, Jesse has assured me he will be responding to the majority of the calls himself and will use deputy coroners only when absolutely necessary.

I am well aware of what it takes to be coroner, and I firmly believe Jesse is well-suited to handle this job.

I would ask that you join me in voting for Jesse Arthurs for Moffat County coroner.

Owen A. Grant

Craig