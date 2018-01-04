Over a Cup: Craig resident shares rich chocolate recipes in time for Valentine’s Day

This week I received a nice letter from Mary Burnett, of Craig. What a nice surprise for the first week in January 2018! Mary is a frequent contributor to this column, and this time, she has sent two yummy chocolate recipes — in plenty of time for Valentine's Day.

The first is a recipe for peanut clusters. Mary wrote that the recipe came from her sister, who lives in Oklahoma. Mary emphasized the directions: "Do not lift the lid (of the crockpot) for three hours."

A while back, I was in line behind Mary at the grocery store. She was buying ingredients for a chocolate pie. I'm not sure if it was the recipe for chocolate cream pie that she sent in this week, but the recipe sounds delicious. Mary wrote that it is a "rich pie." She uses the Bakers brand of chocolate. Thanks, Mary!

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.

Peanut clusters

1 package almond bark

1 package (12-ounce) chocolate chips

2 cups salted peanuts

Put all in a crockpot on low for three hours. Do not lift the lid of the pot for three hours. Stir and drop by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper. Remove from the paper when set and cooled. Store in an airtight container.

Chocolate cream pie

One baked 9-inch pie crust

1/4 cup cocoa

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 1/2 cups half and half

3/4 cup sugar

2 ounces unsweetened bar chocolate, melted

2 teaspoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

In a sauce pan, whisk together cocoa, cornstarch and sugar. Whisk in 1 1/2 cups of half and half. Add remaining 1 cup of half and half, and place over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add two ounces of unsweetened chocolate bar, and stir until melted. Cook, stirring until filling begins to bubble; continue to cook, whisking until very thick, about two minutes longer. Remove from heat, whisk in butter and vanilla. Spread filling into the pie crust. Place plastic wrap directly onto surface of filling. Refrigerate at least four hours. To serve, remove plastic wrap and spread Cool Whip over filling, sealing to edges.

Recipes courtesy of May Burnett, Craig