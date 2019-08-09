Over a Cup of Coffee: Zany zucchini cookies

The Moffat County Fair is on, and I’m wondering how many garden vegetables are being exhibited this year after the strange spring we experienced. I know that we will have zucchini soon so this week’s column features a recipe for cookies made with grated zucchini. My family doesn’t care much for raisins so I might consider leaving them out and adjusting the recipe a little bit. Also included in the column is a recipe for a “different” cake.

Zucchini Raisin Cookies

• 1 cup grated unpeeled zucchini

• 1 cup granulated sugar

• ½ cup margarine

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg

• ½ teaspoon cloves

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1 cup raisins

• ½ cup chopped nuts

• 1 teaspoon salt

Beat zucchini, sugar, and soft margarine together in a large bowl. Stir in egg and vanilla. Stir flour, soda, salt, and spices together and add to liquid mix. Mix well. Add raisins and nuts. Mix. Drop by spoonfuls onto a greased baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Makes about four dozen 2-inch cookies.

Dump Cake

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 cups sugar

• ½ cup Nesquik

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 teaspoons baking soda

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 2 teaspoons vinegar

• 2/3 cup salad oil

• 2 cups water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Do not grease a 9×13-inch cake pan. Dump the flour, sugar, Nesquik, salt, and baking soda into the cake pan. Make 3 holes in the mixture. In one put the 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. In another hole put the 2 teaspoons of vinegar. In the last hole, put the 2/3 cup of salad oil. Pour the 2 cups of water over all. Stir with a fork until well-blended. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar as soon as the cake comes out of the oven.

Note: You can make a vanilla cake by omitting the Nesquik. You can make a spice cake by adding spices, raisins, and nuts. Just think — a cake without using a bowl to mix it in.

This week’s recipes come from my recipe book without a cover. If you have recipes that you would like to share with readers, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig CO 81626.